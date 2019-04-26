Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019

Actress, author and co-founder of the vegan supplement brand mykind Organics, Alicia Silverstone is an outspoken environmental activist, and peek into her Los Angeles home reveals that she truly practices what she's been preaching for years.

Silverstone has been exclusively vegan for 21 years. She initially adopted the diet due to her love of animals but, after several weeks, was totally blown away by how amazing she felt after ditching meat and dairy. "It’s better for your health, animals and the environment," she told TODAY Food.

Her environmentally conscious lifestyle is also budget-conscious and it's surprisingly attainable for the rest of us mere mortals as well.

From a homemade wooden rack used to dry old plastic produce bags, to glass water bottles and repurposed jam jars, Silverstone's kitchen is full of little things that adhere to her philosophy of recycling as much as possible.

To celebrate Earth Month, TODAY visited Silverstone's beautiful home and took a walk through her space to see first-hand how we can take a page from her book to create a beautiful space and delicious meals that are kind to Mother Earth, too.

Alicia Silverstone's kitchen is functional, practical, and best of all, oversees a gorgeous mountain landscape. Caroline Sincaruk

The kitchen's wooden floors are untreated wood, so no chemical agents have been used to stain or enhance the wood. And the wooden bookshelf beams in the kitchen are reclaimed, too.

The star's eclectic space is also a warm reminder that she's a doting mom. She encourages her son Bear, 8, to enjoy animal protein alternatives by whipping up fried tofu and green bean tacos he can easily grab from the fridge.

Alicia reduces plastic consumption by filling glass bottles with house-filtered water. Yuri Alves

Another easy way Silverstone tries to be more eco-friendly? Glass water bottles can be reused almost indefinitely ... unless they break, of course. Silverstone fills them up with reverse osmosis, house-filtered water and foregoes plastic bottles that ultimately end up in the landfill and can take up to 450 years to decompose. The actress is also a fan of reusable cutlery and straws.

Everyone's fridge has some curiosities. In addition to plenty of fresh produce, pre-prepped tofu slices, Silverstone keeps pickled veggies close at hand to spice up any dish and provide a little probiotic power. She's also a big fan of kuzu, a Japanese plant that she uses in her cure-all drink. "If you are feeling sick or your tummy hurts, it wards off colds and flu, strengthens digestion and generally helps you feel well," she explained.

These energy balls helps to fuel Alicia mid-day. Yuri Alves

Her fridge is stocked with vegan treats, including "raw balls," a mixture of pureed dates, almonds, walnuts and carob rolled in coconut, which offer a quick energy boost.

Glass bottles are a healthier alternative to stow away dried grains and legumes as opposed to plastic containers with BPA. Caroline Sincaruk

And Silverstone's pantry is true Marie Kondo goals! It's easier to keep track of when you're running low on grains and beans when they're stowed away in clear glass jars. Her pantry is lined with a plethora of dried protein options that she uses to whip up hummus, refried beans and more.

For storing homemade foods, Silverstone reuses old jam jars, tomato sauce jars, and soup jars. It's important to rinse any food jar thoroughly before reusing and make sure there are no cracks or dents on the glass or lids.

Silverstone washes and dries plastic bags to reuse. You can create a similar drying rack with a bottle and some chopsticks. Yuri Alves

Though the actress stays away from plastic whenever she can, she admits that sometimes the occasional plastic bag "comes into" her life. Well, that doesn't mean she just tosses it out! She washes plastic produce and shopping bags, and then dries them out by hanging them on a homemade rack: it was made with a few chopsticks and an old bottle. "I just keep using them and using them, until they get a hole!" she said.

You won't believe how easy it is to mix up vegan caramel! Caroline Sincaruk

And when it comes to preparing food, the entire experience has become a ritual for Silverstone. Every week, she takes Bear to the farmers market to pick up fresh produce and that will determine what they eat for the week.

Of course, she has favorite dishes that she makes year round, too. One of her go-to treats? A vegan caramel recipe from her book "The Kind Diet" that couldn't be easier to make. "I do this if I'm about to get my period and I need something sweet," she explained. Simply mix 1 tablespoon of brown rice syrup with 1 tablespoon of almond butter and voila! She uses it as a fresh fruit dip, spread offer vegan waffles or, as she said, "Really, the caramel is yummiest on its own — in your mouth."

