By Kelly LeVeque

Did you make a resolution to eat healthier in 2019? It's common to start the new year with a renewed focus on health and fitness ... But by mid-January, most people are ready to call it quits. Not so fast! It's about adjusting your mindset and preparing yourself for challenges, like cravings.

As a nutritionist, I help my clients conquer every kind of guilty food craving, but these are the most common — and the good news is that they're easy to replace with healthier substitutes.

1. How to satisfy your sweet tooth

Try my peanut butter smoothie. It's full of healthy ingredients like nut milk and peanut butter, and it will keep you full. It's a great replacement if you're a fan of peanut butter cups; this smoothie has all of the flavor but a lot less sugar. Plus, it contains cacao nibs that are full of polyphenols that support brain health. By using natural peanut or almond butter, it will help you balance your blood sugar.

2. How to deal with carb cravings

I coach my clients to look for ways to increase the fiber content of their meals because it can help decrease carbohydrate cravings and keep you full longer.

Craving spaghetti and meatballs? Try my healthier version. Instead of breadcrumbs, these meatballs are made with ground flax, which helps to keep them moist and adds 10 grams of fiber. Instead of pairing it with pasta, try zoodles made of zucchini or another squash. These swaps make this dish gluten-, dairy- and grain-free. Enjoy!

3. When you're craving takeout...

Everyone's favorite takeout food is usually either pizza or Chinese food. Both can be loaded with sodium, and the latter also has a lot of sugar and MSG.

The next time this craving hits, try my simple recipe for broccoli beef. It's made with coconut, that tastes like a mild teriyaki but has less than 1 gram of sugar and only 4 percent sodium. Keep this recipe on hand for lazy nights!

Kelly LeVeque of Be Well by Kelly is a certified holistic nutritionist, wellness expert and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California.