This is how Kristen Bell squeezes in workouts as a busy mom

share tweet pin email

Finding time to work out when you’re the mom of two toddlers isn’t easy. For Kristen Bell, efficiency is key.

The 37-year-old actress told Shape magazine in this month's cover story that she often only has 25 minutes to work out, so she’ll squeeze as much as she can in that time frame.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link TODAY loves ... Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Play Video - 1:01 TODAY loves ... Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Play Video - 1:01

“I sprint up my driveway, walk back, repeat. I do it 10 or 15 times. The whole thing takes me maybe 15 minutes. It's fantastic for your heart, brain and body. And sprinting makes me feel really strong,” said Bell, who, is a mother to two daughters, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2.

And she’s the queen of multitasking. Even when the "Frozen" star is on set, she’ll try and fit in a few exercises.

James Macari/SHAPE Bell shared a few of her workout secrets with SHAPE.

“At work, while I’m running through lines with my fellow actors, I’ll be leaning backward on a chair doing triceps dips. At home, when my kids and I are on a walk, and they’re meandering and looking at leaves, I’ll do lunges. I get it in however and whenever I can,” Bell told the publication.

Bell, who is starring next month in "A Bad Moms Christmas," also spoke about the importance of setting a healthy example for her children.

James Macari/SHAPE Kristen Bell says she wants to set a healthy example for her two young daughters.

"It's important to me to show my children that I care about my health and fitness enough to stay committed," said Bell. "So when I'm in their room with them, I'll do some squats. When they ask what I'm doing, I'll say I'm getting my physical fitness in. And because they copy everything I do, the next time they pick up a heavy bag they'll say, ‘I'm getting my workout in.'"

She added, "It's a value I want to instill in my kids at an early age — that paying attention to your body is mandatory. Whether it's putting my sunscreen on or doing push-ups, it's not just me taking care of myself but also helping me shape my daughters."

For more diet and fitness advice, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter.