Jan. 25, 2019, 2:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Kate Hudson is like any new mom — struggling to find time for herself while taking care of her daughter, Rani Rose, and the rest of her family. Plus, she's a busy actress and new ambassador for WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers).

She make it all look so easy. How?

"After you have a baby, your whole being belongs to that baby for quite a while, if not the rest of your life," she said. "But, you really do have to allow yourself the time to realize that it’s not about anybody, but the baby in those first vital months."

Hudson shared her advice for new moms.

"What I always say to moms is don’t put yourself under too much pressure," she stressed. "As long as you’re being good to your baby and being good to yourself, there’s no other pressure that needs to be had."

For Hudson, who gave birth in October, the WW program works for her because of its individuality and flexibility.

"Of all the things that I've seen, done and tried, I have to say that this is the one that keeps coming back," she said. "It allows you to be as individual as you need to be, and just creates the formula for understanding what your barometers are."

Even as someone who has lived a healthy and active life, she finds that there's always something to gain from WW. For her, it's not about weight loss. The program helps her stay focused and balanced.

"It's one of those things where I had to do my own research to discover where it sat for me, personally," she said, mentioning studies that showed that the program increased weight loss and led to better sleep and increased happiness. "The other thing, I think, is knowledge. Knowing what you’re putting into your body is the number one thing, and their program allows you to really understand what you’re putting into your body."

Another major reason she decided to partner with the organization was the community that exists within the program.

"There's a human component to it," Hudson said. "You don't have to be that involved if you don't want to, but the fact that there's a human component is huge to me. I grew up understanding about being active, about being healthy, that was just how I was raised. A lot of people aren’t, and they don’t have that kind of support, and we need to create communities where people can feel that kind of support, and that’s what WW does."

That community, and the way it supports WW users, is something the star finds extremely important.

"When you have impact on actual people, like life-changing impact, you’re involved in a community and you just feel good all around," she explained.

While the program could help people lose weight, the star explained that wasn't the only thing that should draw users in. With clinical studies showing that it leads to increased happiness and better sleep, and with an app and interface that allows users to understand more about their food and diet, WW can help with all-around health.

"For me, health could change the world," Hudson said.