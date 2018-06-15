Jada Pinkett Smith does this 1 thing every day to boost her self-esteem

share tweet pin email

You want candor? Then ask Jada Pinkett Smith just about anything.

The actress and mom of two is sharing intensely personal and relatable details on her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” which she co-hosts with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. It delves into sex, co-parenting and fame, and was just extended for another 13 episodes. Yes, masturbation is on the menu, as is Willow opening up about walking in on her parents in flagrante delicto.

Pinkett Smith is the incarnation of confidence. But as with so many of us, it’s been hard-won. She’s put in the effort to learn to appreciate herself for who she is, and her method is absolutely free.

“I smile in the mirror at myself every day thinking about what I’ve survived,” she said.

That means appreciating herself, warts and all.

“The feature of myself that I love the most in all honesty — I love the fact that I have just learned to embrace my flaws, embrace my obstacles, see the journey that I’ve been through and come out on the other side. The best part is the resilience of my spirit,” said Pinkett Smith.

So what message would she want to pass on to her kids, Willow and Jaden, with hubby Will Smith?

“Just take care of yourself. To me, that’s the biggest beauty secret ever. It’s the deepest self-love. When you love yourself, it shows. It’s such a process. It’s hard. It’s not one pill you can take. It’s not one thing you can do. It’s a process and a journey. And one day you wake up and go, ‘I’ve gotten to the next step.’ And one day, you go, ‘I’m (expletive) awesome,’” said Pinkett Smith.