By Sarah Jackson

Whether you're having a tough day or a great one, there's no such thing as too much motivation. These quotes from our One Small Thing Instagram account are here to encourage you to check those items off your to-do list and live your best life!

Everyone's favorite mother in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" Meryl Streep has some advice. If there's something you've been keeping on the back burner, now is as good a time as any to get it off the ground. It can be hard to get started, but that's always the biggest challenge. Once you start, there's no stopping you!

There's nothing holding you back from having a good day today. It's all in your attitude.

Take a page from "A Wrinkle in Time" star Reese Witherspoon's book. There aren't any shortcuts to the best destinations, so now's the time to buckle down and get working.

Actress Jennifer Garner sees potential in every day, and you should too. Don't get tripped up over past mistakes. Focus on what you can do now to make the situation better.

It's tough dealing with things that are beyond your control, but you can always control how the day turns out. You have the power to make each day count!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has a reminder for you: Don't let your fears get the best of you. You can do this!

Everyone feels self-doubt at some point, but you just have to shake it off. You can accomplish anything you put your mind to.

