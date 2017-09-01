share tweet pin email

Go ahead and enjoy that morning cup (or two) of joe — it really is good for your health.

"Almost everybody without exception can enjoy caffeine," noted Dr. Natalie Azar, NBC News medical contributor. But how much is too much? Azar recommended having 300 to 400 milligrams a day, which is about four cups of regular brewed coffee.

Caffeine helps to increase alertness and improve concentration. It also may just help you live longer — a recent study found people who drink regular, moderate amounts of coffee are less likely to die from a range of diseases, from diabetes to heart disease. It may also play a role in cancer prevention, specifically breast and colon cancer, and may also reduce the risk of recurrence in survivors of both.

"If you have a meeting or a big sporting event, go ahead and enjoy your coffee," Azar noted, stressing how it can help to boost your energy and performance.

It may also help your performance in other areas. One study found men who drank two to three cups of coffee a day were 42 percent less likely to report erectile dysfunction. So, drink up!

It's important to note having coffee too late in the day can lead to insomnia, so avoid having any kind of caffeine after 2 p.m., or if you're caffeine sensitive, after 12 p.m.

