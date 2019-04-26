Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Nov. 9, 2017, 6:56 PM UTC / Updated April 26, 2019, 5:33 PM UTC By Courtney Gisriel

Messes happen. They just do, and sometimes you want to be able to clean up those messes in a hurry and move on.

Enter the cleansing wipe. These handy tools can clean up every kind of spill in seconds or simply wipe away grime to leave your place feeling fresh without all the effort of a deep clean. And we love them for it!

Instead of buying a ton of disposable plastic tubes, you can actually make them yourself! Reusing the same container for DIY wipes is not only eco-friendly, it's also way easier than you think. Check out our video on how to make them here and follow the steps below for more detailed instructions.

What you'll need:

Paper towel roll

Medium-to-large plastic container

Serrated knife

What you'll do:

Cut the paper towel roll into a section short enough to fit inside the plastic container. Cut a 1/2-inch hole in the center of the container's lid. Mix 1.5 cups of water with 1.5 cups of white vinegar. Add in a few drops of essential oil in your favorite scent. Place the paper towel roll in the container and pour the solution made in the previous step over the roll. Let the solution soak overnight, turning the container at some point to make sure the entire roll gets soaked. The next morning, remove the cardboard tube from the center of the paper towel roll. Thread the paper towels through the hole in the lid.

And just repeat for refills. See, that wasn't so hard!

