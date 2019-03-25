Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 25, 2019, 2:56 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gabrielle Frank

When it comes to exercise and stretching, our hips are often ignored, yet they're an essential part of the way we move and interact with our body every day. It's time to give your hips a little more attention.

Yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin shared a simple hip stretch you can do each morning before you even get out of bed. She demonstrates the move in the video below.

Here's how to do it:

Lie with your back flat on your bed, legs dangling off the edge.

Next, bring one foot to rest on the bed, while focusing on feeling the stretch in the opposite leg.

To intensify the stretch, bring the knee that is resting on the bed into your chest by placing your hands around your knee and pulling toward your body.

Breathe here for as long as you'd like.

Repeat on the other leg.

Then you're ready for your day! And if you're up for another exercise, try Baldwin's move for toned arms.

