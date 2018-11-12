Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Pushups: You either love them or hate them. If you fall into the latter camp, Hilaria Baldwin wants to help you change your attitude.

"Doing pushups on your knees ... is actually a really great way to make you strong," Baldwin explained, stressing there is no need to jump into full-body pushups. Performing the exercise with your knees on the ground challenges your body and allows you to get strong without overexerting yourself.

Here's how to do it:

1. Place your arms directly under your shoulders. Keep your fingers facing forward. The insides of your elbows should also be facing forward.

2. Draw your navel into your spine.

3. Bend your elbows and lower to the ground. If you can only lower one or two inches that is OK. If you do this every single day, you'll be able to get lower and lower.

4. Perform as many repetitions as you can.

"Just stick with it!" Baldwin encouraged. Eventually, you may be able to work your way up to a plank position, lowering to the ground from there. After that, you should be able to do a complete pushup.

Last month, Baldwin shared a simple 1-minute ab exercise you can do in your living room. The busy mom and yoga instructor focuses on squeezing in fitness whenever she can.

Sure, she makes it look easy, but it's all about changing your mindset. We all can find an extra 10 minutes in the day — why not take advantage of them?

