Mornings are tough — the struggle starts as soon as you get out of bed and things can take a turn for better or worse from there. It's especially difficult for busy parents, juggling multiple schedules and routines. It can seem nearly impossible to find time for YOU, but it's important that you do.

Starting your day with a healthy, balanced breakfast will kick things off on a positive note and set you up for weight-loss success.

Try to wake up roughly 15 minutes earlier to make breakfast for yourself. Eating a balanced breakfast, full of healthy protein, fats and carbs will give you the energy you need for the day. If you skip it, your body will think it's in starvation mode.

While studies about whether or not eating breakfast will aid in weight loss are mixed, NBC News nutrition editor Madelyn Fernstrom, RD, noted that eating a healthy meal first thing will set you up for success by:

Starting a day of mindful eating

Satisfying hunger

Preventing you from becoming "over-hungry" at lunch

Re-hydrating your body

Fernstrom provided a few grab-and-go breakfast ideas, if you're too rushed to eat first thing in the morning:

1-2 hard-boiled eggs

Plain 2 percent or non-fat Greek yogurt

A low-fat or non-fat latte

Fresh whole fruit

Reduced-fat cheese stick

Ready-to-eat unsweetened oatmeal

