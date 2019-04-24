Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Aug. 21, 2018, 9:19 PM UTC / Updated April 24, 2019, 6:23 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Donna Freydkin

Long before it became a trendy Hollywood lifestyle choice, Alicia Silverstone embraced veganism. She’s meticulous about what she puts inside her body and on her skin.

"Beauty starts with the internal. I look my best and I’m glowing because of the food that I eat. You can put anything on your skin but if you don’t eat clean, it’s never going to show through your skin. When you eat this way, you glow,” she said.

If you're also looking to live a more eco-friendly life, or thinking about veganism, here are some products that Silverstone recommended.

Skin care

Eating clean cleared up Silverstone's skin. "I used to have really bad acne," she said. "I changed my diet and my cystic acne went away ... Oh, it was so sad. It just went away. The dark circles went away.” But, she still relies on some clean skin care products.

Josh Rosebrook Cacao Antioxidant Mask, $65, Detox Market

"This mask is really nice," said Silverstone.

Tammy Fender Roman Chamomile Tonic, $60, Amazon

Silverstone is a big fan of toners and this is one of her go-tos.

100 Percent Pure Powder Blush, $38, Amazon

"Everything I put on my skin is all natural," said Silverstone.

Health and wellness

Silverstone's advice to consumers: “Be conscious of the products that you do use. I only use all natural products — from the cleaning supplies in my house to the laundry detergent I use to wash my clothes."

Eco Nuts Wool Dryer Balls, $20, Amazon

This popular, eco-friendly alternative to dryer sheets cuts down on drying time, is free of chemicals, releases essential oils to make laundry smell great and can be used over and over again.

Eco Nuts Organic Laundry Detergent, $30, Amazon

"You use the balls over and over again and they’re so much more eco. There’s so much less packaging involved," she said.

Unger Microfiber Variety-Pack All-Purpose Cloths, $5, Amazon

Silverstone was a big fan of Zabada Clean, an Austrian-based company that's no longer in business. So we found these equally effective and chemical-free cloths. "I use this for cleaning," she said.

A version of this story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2018.

