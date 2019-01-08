Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gabrielle Frank

Mornings are a busy time for the TODAY Show anchors. They're usually clocking in while the rest of us are still hitting snooze. Though, Al Roker, wouldn't have it any other way — he loves his morning routine.

Al starts his early mornings at 4 a.m., with a workout in his home in New York City or at the gym. At 5 a.m., after he's showered and dressed for work, he whips up a batch of his signature ketogenic diet breakfast: an egg muffin. He packs it in tinfoil with a slice of cheese on top — and brings an extra muffin to the office for his co-worker and "ketokutie" Savannah Guthrie.

"Since Savannah's the one who got me into keto, I usually bring her a muffin," Al said.

Here is how he makes his go-to keto muffins:

Beat six eggs with half and half.

Fill jumbo muffin tips with the egg mix.

Put in any leftover veggies you have in the fridge.

Crumble in bacon.

Top with grated cheese of your choice.

Bake at 350 degrees until they're puffy and brown.

Place one more chunk of cheese on top and put it back in the oven until it melts. Enjoy!

Al's recipe should make about three to four muffins.

Follow Al on Instagram to see how he's constantly switching up his muffin recipe with different veggies and cheeses. His latest combination included cheddar and asparagus. In the image below, he used pancetta and Gruyère.

Interested in trying the keto diet? Here is a quick explainer on getting started, and here is an account from a woman who tried it for 30 days. Savannah credits the diet with making her brain "a little sharper." Talk to your doctor or a dietitian to figure out if the keto diet could work for you.

For more simple advice to improve your life, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter.