Actress Julianna Margulies shares the simple way she winds down

Julianna Margulies is plenty busy. She’s raising a son, 10, with her hubby, Keith Lieberthal. And she’s back on TV in the AMC series “Dietland.” Plus, there’s the added and very real pressure of the realities of life in New York City.

So we had to ask: How does the Emmy winner wind down?

“I love working out,” she told TODAY. “I know. I know people hate hearing that.”

But for Margulies, it makes total sense.

“When I sweat I release a lot of toxins,” she said.

For her, it’s not about being part of a loud, packed group workout.

“I like being alone with no to one hear me. I run or bike or go on the elliptical. I breathe into my body. I do a mixture of yoga and pilates. I love to stretch. I get tremendous joy from working out. I know it sounds crazy,” she said.

Margulies isn’t superhuman and yes, it’s takes her a minute or two to get motivated.

“Some days it’s hard to get going. But it makes me feel better. It makes my mind feel calm and rested. The rest of my day is a piece of a cake if I’ve gone to the gym. Yesterday I took my dog for a two hour walk. I need to do that,” she said.

