Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Sarah Jackson

Everyone needs a pick-me-up once in a while. With the stress of planning and traveling for the holidays, it can be hard to focus on the reason for the season. Here are some inspirational quotes from our One Small Thing Instagram account to get you through a rough patch or to just give you an extra boost!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BocQVEFHJ7a

It's never too late to pick yourself back up.

For more simple advice, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp4uaOjAL48

Sometimes getting started is the hardest part. When opportunity doesn't strike, don't be afraid to make the opportunity for yourself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg02_8WHDu3

Technology addiction is a real problem. Take time to unplug and enjoy what's right in front of you, not on your screen.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ben3uzlnW8f

Everyone's favorite body-positive model is here with an affirmation to remind you that you shouldn't let other people's criticism get you down.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoR8W8Kn3sN

Here's a reminder from Weekend TODAY anchor Sheinelle Jones that you shouldn't waste your precious time. Take a moment to think about what's on your to-do list and why it's there.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnEzCxZnj6E

You don't have to finish an entire project in one day. Commit to doing one thing each day that will get you closer to your goal. Consistency is key!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BphtgVtH1p3

"Ocean's 8" star Mindy Kaling has some words of wisdom to keep in mind if people underestimate you. Here's to shattering expectations and going after what you want!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcUudA-nleA

It can be daunting to get up in front of a crowd. Just remind yourself that what you have to say matters and that you deserve to be heard.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaT68utnASN

Look on the bright side: If you're not making mistakes, it means you're not trying anything new. If you're stepping outside of your comfort zone, you will hit a few roadblocks — just make sure you keep going!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXVTTYKjOSV

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager has a few words about loving others — and yourself.

For more simple advice, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter and follow us on Instagram!