Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Sarah Jackson

Everyone needs a pick-me-up once in a while. With the stress of planning and traveling for the holidays, it can be hard to focus on the reason for the season. Here are some inspirational quotes from our One Small Thing Instagram account to get you through a rough patch or to just give you an extra boost!

It's never too late to pick yourself back up.

For more simple advice, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter

Sometimes getting started is the hardest part. When opportunity doesn't strike, don't be afraid to make the opportunity for yourself.

Technology addiction is a real problem. Take time to unplug and enjoy what's right in front of you, not on your screen.

Everyone's favorite body-positive model is here with an affirmation to remind you that you shouldn't let other people's criticism get you down.

Here's a reminder from Weekend TODAY anchor Sheinelle Jones that you shouldn't waste your precious time. Take a moment to think about what's on your to-do list and why it's there.

You don't have to finish an entire project in one day. Commit to doing one thing each day that will get you closer to your goal. Consistency is key!

"Ocean's 8" star Mindy Kaling has some words of wisdom to keep in mind if people underestimate you. Here's to shattering expectations and going after what you want!

It can be daunting to get up in front of a crowd. Just remind yourself that what you have to say matters and that you deserve to be heard.

Look on the bright side: If you're not making mistakes, it means you're not trying anything new. If you're stepping outside of your comfort zone, you will hit a few roadblocks — just make sure you keep going!

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager has a few words about loving others — and yourself.

For more simple advice, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter and follow us on Instagram!