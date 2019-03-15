Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

May 22, 2015, 6:30 PM GMT / Updated March 15, 2019, 8:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

Before you fire up the grill, you need to give that puppy a good scrub down so your food will taste its best. A deep clean should be done at least once a year. Watch the video to see exactly what we're talking about.

How to clean your grill

What you'll need:

What you'll do:

Start with the inside of the grill. Using a grill brush, work top to bottom to remove carbon buildup. For areas with tough buildup, use a putty knife. Wash it with warm, soapy water. Remove the grates and wash them with warm, soapy water. Remove the grill burner covers and wash with warm, soapy water. Scrape grease buildup in the cook box using a putty knife. Clean each burner tube individually with a grill brush. Remove the bottom tray and scrape the gunk into the trash. Remove the dirty drip pan and replace it with a fresh one. Hose down the exterior of the grill. Now it’s time to get cooking!

This article was originally published on May 15, 2015.