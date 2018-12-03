Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Erica Brosnan

Who doesn't want to save some time in the kitchen? We recently discovered two smart hacks that will keep your most-used items in optimal shape while cutting down on time spent cleaning.

Any coffee lover knows the struggle of a stained coffee carafe. No matter how many times you wash your coffee pot, it's never quite as bright and shiny as when you first bought it. However, just a little bit of vinegar and water could be all you need for a sparkling pot.

Easy steps to a clean coffee maker:

Fill the reservoir with half distilled white vinegar and half water. Turn the coffee maker on and let it brew.

Let the coffee pot fill to a few cups then turn it off and let it sit for 45 minutes. Turn it on again to let it finish brewing, then pour the vinegar mix out.

Run water through the maker until the vinegar odor has disappeared.

Cleaning up after cooking is nobody's favorite chore, especially when it comes to cleaning cutting boards. Scrubbing with soap and water on a sponge can be frustrating, so why not resort to kitchen chemistry to get the best clean?

Easy steps to clean your cutting board:

First sprinkle course salt onto the cutting board.

Then cut a lemon in half and rub it across the entire surface to scrub off any grime.

Let it sit for about five minutes then rinse with water and let it dry. Next time you go to use it, it'll be good as new!

This article was published on Oct. 1, 2016 on TODAY.