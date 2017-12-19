Scott Eastwood reveals how he starts the day — and stays in such good shape

share tweet pin email

Scott Eastwood, the son of film legend Clint Eastwood, has become a Hollywood heartthrob in his own right — with a growing list of credits in movies such as "Suicide Squad," "The Longest Ride," "Snowden" and "Fast & Furious 8."

The 31-year-old actor, who's currently filming his latest project, "Pacific Rim Uprising," revealed how he starts his busy days, for TODAY's Morning Routine series.

Mary Clavering / Getty Images

What time do you wake up, and what's the first thing you do?

If I need to be at work at 7:30 or 8, I will wake up at 6 a.m. If I’m not working, I’ll be sleeping until about 7:30. This morning, I got up at 6/6:15, I went to the gym right away for about 30 to 40 minutes, came back, showered, got my day started. When I’m not working, I don’t go to the gym right away. I actually get up and write a little bit in a journal, and I read. I get my best reading done. I feel like I’m cognitively the most acute in the morning.

What do you like to read?

I have so much reading material and scripts and books. I’m listening to books on tape a lot. Right now, I’m reading "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind." Great book, phenomenal actually. Everyone should check that book out.

Are you a morning person?

Yeah, I like the morning. The morning, I find, is my best time for productivity, so I get up, get things done.

What is your typical breakfast?

I fast and skip breakfast and then I eat whatever at 10:30/11. My dream would be salmon, broccoli and sweet potato like almost every meal. I eat within an eight-hour period, so my last meal’s at 6.

Who's your ideal breakfast buddy?

Dr. Rhonda Patrick — she’s a doctor who goes on Joe Rogan’s podcast from time to time. She’s very informative; she has a newsletter that I subscribe to all about health and wellness. And on a microbiological level, she does a lot of research. So, she’s a wealth of knowledge.

What's your fitness routine like?

I do everything from weights to yoga to jiu-jitsu, swimming. Consistency beats intensity — every day.

JNP

You recently partnered with All Nippon Airways — do you have any hacks for getting out the door quicker when you're traveling?

I only travel with carry-on baggage. I hate checking bags. Hate it. No checked baggage, and I just make it work.

Is there a song that pumps you up in the morning?

Any sort of funk or Motown.

What’s your favorite and least favorite part of your morning routine?

My favorite part of the morning is probably a good shower. Least favorite is making the bed.