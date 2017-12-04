'It's not easy being a diva': Miss Piggy reveals her fashion and beauty routine

share tweet pin email

Miss Piggy has been a fashion icon for decades — and the porcine diva is currently gearing up for her latest stylish gig.

The inimitable Muppet serves as the Swarovski red carpet presenter at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 4 (see her in action in a livestream of the event at 1 p.m. EST).

To find out how Miss Piggy maintains her fabulous lifestyle, we asked her to dish on how she starts her day for TODAY's Morning Routine series.

What time do you typically wake up?

I typically wake up sometime in the middle of the afternoon. Oh sure, I may get out of bed in the morning, but I’m basically walking in my sleep until that third or fourth café mocha kicks in.

Courtesy of Swarovski

Do you hit the snooze button?

Hit it? I smash it! (How do you think I got started doing karate?) And you don’t want to know what happens when I’m staying in a hotel and I get one of those annoying "wake-up calls." Ever hear of telephonic karate? It works.

What's the first thing you do in the morning?

I choose my wardrobe for the day. That involves a deep dive into my closet, which can take several hours. But once I’m dressed, watch out world!

What’s your guilty pleasure breakfast?

Chocolate. Same goes for lunch, dinner and midnight snacks. By the way, I’ve discovered that if you eat enough chocolate, you stop feeling guilty about it. Isn’t that fabulous?

Courtesy of Swarovski

Who's your ideal breakfast buddy?

Oh you know, the usuals: Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, George Clooney. When you’re sitting across the breakfast table from one of them, you almost forget to eat your chocolate. Almost.

Who of the Muppets is the biggest morning person?

The frog. Kermit is up early and he’s always in such a happy mood. (Yet another reason we’re no longer an “item.”) He claims it’s genetic. Something to do with living in the swamp and getting up before the alligators, whatever that means.

Smile! You never know when you might be in the spotlight. A post shared by The Muppets (@themuppets) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

And who's the most likely to be grumpy?

Besides moi? That’s a tie: Statler & Waldorf, the two old guys who sit in the balcony. Of course, they aren’t just grumpy first thing in the morning. For them it’s a 24/7/365 thing.

What’s your favorite and least favorite part of mornings?

My favorite part of the morning is choosing a wardrobe for the day. It’s not easy, but I enjoy the challenge of coming up with just the right ensemble with which to once again dazzle the world! My least favorite part of the morning: accidentally seeing myself in the mirror before I put on makeup. Trust moi, don’t try that at home.

You always look fabulous, of course! Can you describe your beauty routine?

I do look fabulous, don’t I? You are very observant and wise! (But don’t think mere flattery is going to get you out of picking up the tab for this lunch.) Now, as for my beauty routine: It’s a combination of watching what I eat (If you don’t, you tend to miss your mouth with the fork), and proper exercise (running from paparazzi backwards is a great cardio workout). And, of course, I have a team of stylists, makeup artists and lighting coordinators who are constantly monitoring my look to make sure I’m as beautiful as possible at all times. Forget “being green”: It’s really not easy being a diva.

Courtesy of Swarovski

What's your secret to putting together the perfect outfit in the morning?

My closet is enormous, so the night before I send out a scout team of stylists to bring back possibilities. Then it’s just a matter of winnowing down the top 10 looks and choosing what I feel like that day. And if I can’t decide which outfit to wear, I just do like we do in the theater: constant costume changes.

How are you preparing for your role as red carpet correspondent at the Fashion Awards?

Naturally, Swarovski chose moi as their official red carpet presenter because I embody all that is fabulous about fashion. So I don’t really have to prepare in that sense. And, since I’m close personal friends with almost all of the international designers and celebrity fashionistas who will attend the BFA, I don’t have to prepare in that sense either. So, what’s left? Jewelry, n’est ce pas! So if you’re looking for moi before the ceremony, I’ll be at Swarovski trying on absolutely everything.

What's one fashion trend you love, and one you wish would go away?

It may surprise you, but I love the “athleisure” look. Those skintight knits and colorful bodysuits are very sexy (on someone like moi). And they also make you look like you’re being active even when you’re just lounging around the house! As for a trend I wish would go away: “cold shoulder" tops. I don’t need my clothes to give someone the cold shoulder — believe me, I can do that myself.