Jessie James Decker reveals her sweet morning ritual with husband Eric

share tweet pin email

Jessie James Decker frequently shares sweet family moments with her husband, NFL star Eric Decker, and her two children, 3-year-old Vivianne and 2-year-old Eric Jr. (aka “Bubby”) on Instagram, and on E!’s “Eric & Jessie: Game On.” And when Decker — who's currently expecting baby No. 3 — stopped by to perform her hit “Almost Over You” on Megyn Kelly TODAY, we caught up with the country singer for our Morning Routine series to find out more about life at their Nashville home.

Lovin on my blue eyed Bubby boy A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:37pm PST

What time do you get up?

6:15. That’s what time the alarm sets.

What's the first thing you do in the morning?

Make the coffee and then I go wake the kids up for school.

What's a typical breakfast?

I have toast with butter every morning.

Kittenish fragrance by JJD...coming soon A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:53am PST

What's your guilty pleasure breakfast?

Chocolate chip pancakes.

Who's your ideal breakfast buddy?

Eric, my husband.

Do you and Eric have any morning rituals?

If we do get to spend the morning together, we have coffee in our robes together on the sofa while the kids play.

Mornin sunshine A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Who's more of a morning person, you or Eric?

Eric!

What’s your beauty routine?

Every day, I just put on a tinted moisturizer — I like the Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer with a little bit of illuminator. Typically, I don’t really wear makeup when I’m not working, just ‘cause it’s too much. I always feel like there’s dirt on my face. As soon as we’re done here, I’m going to wipe it off.

What’s your favorite and least favorite part of your mornings?

Least favorite part is waking up early. I am not a morning person; I never have been. After getting up early every morning for the past three and a half years with my babies, it still doesn’t feel natural. My favorite part, though, is starting the day early and getting to have all day with my family.

Fresh highlights in the hair fresh highlight on the nose A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

When you're performing, do you have any traditions to psych yourself up?

I listen to a playlist I’ve put together — typically Post Malone is on there. I’ll have coffee and do some warm-ups. I like to just keep to myself for the most part if I have a show or something that day. But I always try to meet up with my band before, because they put me in a good mood.

Any hacks or shortcuts you swear by?

For the most part, I think cooking is where the shortcuts come in. I think I’m a good home cook; I definitely will brag about that. People would be surprised at how many shortcuts I actually make. Instead of cutting up the tomatoes and adding spices, I use a can of Rotel, which is tomatoes with peppers and stuff. So there are little things that I do that people would never guess, 'cause I make it taste so good that you wouldn’t realize, but I’m a mom of two. I don’t have time for all that!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.