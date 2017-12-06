Candace Cameron Bure reveals sweet pre-show ritual with 'Fuller House' cast

share tweet pin email

"Fuller House" is in the midst of its third season — but that's not all that's keeping Candace Cameron Bure busy.

She recently starred in Hallmark Channel's “Switched for Christmas” and released a new book, "Staying Stylish: Cultivating a Confident Look, Style, and Attitude." And when she's not working, she's spending time with her husband of more than two decades, Valeri Bure, and their three kids, 19-year-old Natasha, 17-year-old Lev and 15-year-old Maksim.

Oh, Mylanta! How does she juggle it all? Bure revealed how she starts the day for TODAY's Morning Routine series.

What time do you wake up, and what's the first thing you do in the morning?

I usually wake up around 6. The first thing I do in the morning is kiss my husband and my doggy.

My beast Boris A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

What’s the one thing that gets you out of bed every morning even if you're tired?

The one thing that gets me out of bed every morning, even if I’m tired, is bacon. The smell of bacon — I will get out of bed anytime for bacon.

What's your typical breakfast?

My typical breakfast is a protein shake, or a bulletproof coffee, or an egg-white omelette.

There is nothing like the SheWolf Pack in Japan! I ❤️ my girls @andreabarber & @jodiesweetin A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Aug 3, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

Which “Fuller House” cast member is the biggest morning person, and who’s most likely to be grumpy?

The person most likely to be grumpy on an early-morning shoot, I’ve been told, is me, but I don’t believe that. I’m a pretty good morning person. But Andrea (Barber) and Jodie (Sweetin) said my name one time. They said it’s ‘cause I’m always tired, ‘cause I work too much. Who is the biggest morning person? I think it’s me! I do. Yeah, me!

What do your morning workouts entail?

Most mornings I go to the gym and do a combination of cardio, strength and plyo, so I get an overall body workout for about an hour. Some days I go running.

Reposting my NYC workout with @kirastokesfit I did the same one this morning at home! Just one of our super stoked circuits! Putting in the time before the premier of #SwitchedForChristmas tonight on @hallmarkchannel ! Set your DVR!!🎄💪🏼 A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Nov 26, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Any morning shortcuts that you swear by?

My biggest morning shortcut is not washing my hair, so throwing it up in a topknot or a ponytail. I don’t wash my hair every day because that always takes the longest to do.

What’s your least favorite part of your morning routine?

I don’t think I have a least favorite. See, I’m a morning person! I love everything about the morning. There’s nothing I don’t like about my morning routine, Jodie and Andrea. I’m a morning person.

Who's your ideal breakfast buddy?

I actually like to go to breakfast with as many people as possible, really my children and my husband, because then I get to pick off of everyone’s plate. I just want as many food choices as possible.

Malibu Farm A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Do you and your family have any morning rituals?

My family and I, we have our Sunday morning family traditions. We always go to the farmer’s market for breakfast, because we buy food for the day, but they also have prepared food so we eat breakfast there before we go to church. And we’ve been doing that for 20 years.

Morning scrimmage between brothers. 16s vs. 18s #AAAhockey #hockeymom A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Does the “Fuller House” cast have any morning traditions?

We don’t, ‘cause we’re all still drinking coffee, trying to wake up in the morning. We have pre-show rituals, which is like, we all gather hands in a huddle and we scream and yell and say things — I pray — and then we go “And break!” And that’s, like, our thing we do. And we’ve done it every episode on ”Full House” and every episode on “Fuller House.”

Last table read for Season 3 #FullerHouse A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

