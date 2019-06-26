They're at it again!

After showing female body hair in a groundbreaking campaign last year, razor brand Billie is back with another video celebrating women in their au naturel state. And this time around, they're taking things one step further to focus on pubic hair.

Like many razor ads, the brand's new video portrays a group of women rocking their summer finest at the beach and by the pool. But then you realize the models are sporting pubic hair in a range of lengths.

Billie is defying beauty standards with its new ad, which shows women rocking their pubic hair at the beach. Courtesy of Billie

Titled "Red, White, and You Do You," the video comes on the one-year anniversary of its game-changing Project Body Hair campaign, tackling the idea that a beach body always equals a hair-free body.

"To celebrate our one-year anniversary of Project Body Hair and the beginning of summer, we wanted to challenge the notion of being 'summer ready.' A lot of women feel the pressure to remove their body hair when they're wearing a bathing suit so we felt like it was the perfect time to get out there and say 'no matter what you choose, you're already summer ready,'" Billie co-founder Georgina Gooley told TODAY Style.

Pubic hair in various lengths is on display in the video. Courtesy of Billie

While some women shudder at the thought of an unkempt bikini line, Billie wants to encourage consumers to embrace their body hair in all its forms, including pubic hair.

"Historically, women's razor brands have portrayed body hair as 'socially problematic.' In an attempt to sell more razors, they instilled shame around having women's body hair. For the last 100 years, the idea of women's body hair was so taboo that we have been seeing commercials where razors shave completely hairless skin, and the entire shaving category refused to show it," Gooley said.

The video comes as a follow up to the Billie campaign from last year. Courtesy of Billie

The brand partnered with Ashley Armitage, who also directed the original Project Body Hair, for the video, and she was excited to spread such a body positive message for a second time.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Billie again to continue to normalize and celebrate body hair. This summer, we want people to stress less about their appearance and spend more time feeling confident and having fun outdoors. It’s your body, it’s your hair, and it’s your choice," she told TODAY Style.

Hair-free isn't always the ideal choice, according to Billie. Courtesy of Billie

As far as the brand is aware, this is the first time a women's razor company has shown real female pubic hair in its advertising. And Gooley hopes Billie's work continues to inspire women to be comfortable in their own skin — body hair or no body hair.

"By showing body hair and speaking candidly about it, our hope is that women aren't judged for having or removing body hair. It's a personal choice that nobody should have to explain or apologize for," she said.