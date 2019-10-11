Tia Mowry wants mothers to know they don't have to shed their baby weight right away.

The former “Sister, Sister” star, who gave birth to a daughter, Cairo, in May 2018, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she was fat-shamed during and after her most recent pregnancy. She also reminded women that they should not feel pressure to reach a certain weight.

“Checking in. #17months post pregnant. I did it my way and in my time. Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver. That was never the goal for me,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a blue unitard.

Mowry, 41, then divulged how she was mocked for her weight, saying that it makes no sense for people to be so hard on each other.

“I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other?" she wrote. "Instead of #love one another other? I will never understand that. I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey. Do not fold to societal pressures.”

Mowry, who also has a son, Cree, 7, with her husband, Cory Hardrict, said she is progressing at a rate that works for her.

Mowry was pregnant with Cairo when she took this photo with husband, Cory Hardrict, in March 2018 in Culver City, California. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

“After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal,” she wrote. “Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all (of) me and I want you to love all of you too."

Mowry has discussed this issue before. About a month after giving birth to Cree, she opened up about embracing her body in a candid post about her struggle to lose weight.

"Some #pregnant women after giving birth no longer have a belly after 7 weeks," she wrote. "While others it may take a little longer. Me, I’m the latter."

"With this second pregnancy, I now have embraced that fact that I’ve housed a human being," she continued. "A miracle. A life. If it takes a while for me to get back to my normal self, (then) so be it."