The 8 most-talked-about Photoshop fails in 2017

Love it or hate it, airbrushing and heavy photo editing is still a hot topic in 2017. Granted, the more blatant photo gaffes are fewer and farther between now that many brands and publications have pledged to nix Photoshopped images, but they’re still out there.

From celebrities speaking out against and defending their own natural images to brands committing blatant Photoshop faux pas, these eight stories had us all talking in 2017.

1. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o always wears her beautiful hair naturally on the red carpet, so when the Oscar winner realized British magazine Grazia UK had Photoshopped her hair on its November cover, she wasn’t ready to ignore the incident.

The Kenyan-Mexican actress swiftly aired her disapproval on social media, posting a before-and-after image from the shoot on Twitter and Instagram, and sharing her disapproval. “I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like,” she wrote.

The magazine later apologized in a statement to TODAY Style: “Grazia is committed to representing diversity throughout its pages and apologizes unreservedly to Lupita Nyong’o.”

2. Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham is a true body image champion, and she’s not afraid to call out issues when she sees them — she did, after all, recently poke fun at Victoria’s Secret for their lack of body diversity. But when a Vogue cover she appeared on last February caused quite a stir, Graham spoke out in favor of the photo.

The cover shows a group of top models — including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Graham — posing on the beach with their arms wrapped around each other. Fans quickly noticed Graham was the only woman with her arm resting on her thigh and many said the pose sent the wrong message — namely, that she should cover up her legs. Commenters also questioned whether Hadid’s arm (which covers Graham’s waist) was strategically lengthened to conceal Graham's stomach.

Graham reassured fans that the pose was her own idea, though. "I chose to pose like that," she wrote. "No one told me to do anything."

3. Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles released the song “Don’t Touch My Hair” just last year, but It looks like Evening Standard Magazine didn’t take note. This October, the singer posed for the cover of the magazine, and as E! News reported, she wasn’t pleased with the final photo.

Knowles posted the original shot, which shows the singer rocking a sassy braid that circles her head, to show how the publication edited out her complex ‘do, captioning the post “dtmh,” or “Don’t touch my hair.”

The Evening Standard later issued an apology, saying “The decision to amend the photograph was taken for layout purposes but plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange."

4. Meghan Markle

It’s pretty clear Prince Harry loves everything about his royal bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, right down to her freckles. So it’s likely he’d share readers’ disappointment that his fiancée’s freckles were missing on the cover of Elle France’s December 2017 issue.

The cover, which features a photo from a 2015 issue of Gritty Pretty magazine, shows Markle sans her signature freckles. This comes after the actress and activist told Allure that she’s always annoyed by this particular Photoshop fail: "To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot."

5. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski posted a photo of her Madame Figaro cover on Instagram this September, but the post wasn't exactly celebratory.

The actress expressed her frustration after the magazine shrunk her lips and lifted her breasts in the photo, writing: "I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality."

6. Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson played the comedically honest voice on the hit show "Pretty Little Liars." Now that the series has ended, she's continuing to dish out brutal honesty in real life. The actress recently spoke out against the show's heavily Photoshopped posters in an interview with Stylecaster.

"PLL had put up this poster and it was from our first season and it was completely crazy. Nobody looked like themselves," she said. "Even for magazine covers, they’ll Photoshop out a mole, make your boobs bigger or your waist four sizes smaller, and you’re like, ‘That’s not even me.’ You never know how it’s going to turn out because you have no control and you’re not editing the photos, but it sucks when you’re like, ‘Wow. That’s a completely different person.’”

7. Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter Net-A-Porter accidentally uploaded a product photo to their site with Photoshop instructions on it.

Most brands retouch product and model photos, but it's not every day that you find a photo with retouch notes actually posted on a brand's website. That's exactly what happened to Net-A-Porter this March, though, when the online retailer accidentally uploaded a product photo riddled with retouching instructions.

One such note? "Please, slim." Lucky for the brand, the photo was live for only a few hours, according to Cosmopolitan. The retailer later issued a statement to the magazine, saying the following: “We post images that accurately represent the garments so that customers receive product they expect. This image was uploaded to our product page in error and the notes refer exclusively to the garments.”

8. Cannes Film Festival Poster

Even the illustrious Cannes Film Festival isn't immune to a Photoshop faux pas. When festival organizers posted the 2017 poster on social media, followers quickly pointed out that the archive photo of Italian actress Claudia Cardinale looked a bit different than the original, as ELLE UK reported.

Cardinale's waist and thigh both appear noticeably smaller on the poster, but the actress herself released a statement saying she was "honored and proud to be flying the flag for the 70th Festival de Cannes and delighted with this choice of photo." The festival's director, Thierry Fremaux, also praised the image, saying it was "very well received."