Tess Holliday: Why is fashion only 'trendy and stylish' if skinny people wear it?

Model Tess Holliday is highlighting the hypocrisy in the fashion industry after a whimsical strawberry dress went viral on TikTok — months after she was criticized for wearing the exact same dress to the Grammys. Here, she tells TMRW why it's important to acknowledge the bias plus-size women face in fashion and throughout their lives. She also shares details about her new collection of gender-neutral streetwear, the Eff Your Beauty Standards x Fashion To Figure collection, created to support The Trevor Project, which helps LGBTQ youth in crisis.

I found Lirika (Matoshi), the designer, on Instagram a little over a year ago. I reached out to her and said, "Hey, do you make plus sizes? Because I love your pieces." I wasn’t really expecting to hear back because typically designers aren’t really excited to dress someone my size. To my surprise, she messaged me back right away.

I ended up wearing (the strawberry dress) to the Grammys. I felt so beautiful. I honestly felt like a princess.

It wasn’t until I was checking my phone and all these sites were posting my look and having their followers rate my look, and almost everyone hated it. It was literally just thumbs down across the board.

(Recently) one of my friends told me, "Hey, your strawberry dress is all over the internet." She sent me a link to Twitter, where this woman had said, "I find it ironic that Tess Holliday wore this dress months prior, but no one cared until slender-framed folks on TikTok had worn it."

I like how this dress had me on worst dressed lists when I wore it in January but now bc a bunch of skinny ppl wore it on TikTok everyone cares 🙃 pic.twitter.com/YjyuyScDip — Tess H🍒lliday (@Tess_Holliday) August 17, 2020

I wasn’t upset that I didn’t make it popular. I didn't care that I was the first person to wear it and I didn't get recognition. What upset me was the erasure of fat and plus-size bodies that are never seen as trendy or stylish in the fashion industry and overall. I looked great in the dress. I know I looked great in the dress.