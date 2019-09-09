Tess Holliday has been a passionate advocate for body positivity and inclusivity in the fashion industry, and she just shared her latest inspiring message on the runway at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

The model and author, 34, just walked in her first NYFW show for designer swimsuit brand Chromat.

It was her first major runway show at New York Fashion Week. Getty Images

Holliday rocked a white, floor-length dress emblazoned with the words "sample size" — apparently criticizing the unrealistic sample sizes of 0-4 that models are often expected to wear on the catwalk.

“What can I even say?!! I’m finally part of the @chromat family!! Last night was my first time walking for a major designer in #nyfw and I can’t think of anyone better to experience this with than @chromat!” Holliday wrote on Instagram.

She also revealed that walking in the Chromat show was “one of the most memorable and emotional moments” of her life.

She worked the runway! Getty Images

“Everyone you see in this photo at some point hyped me up, held my hand, let me cry with them & we all shared so much laughter and pure joy. I wish I could have bottled up the love in this room so that y’all all could feel what I was so lucky to experience!” she wrote on Instagram.

“This is what diversity looks like, this is the future,” she added. “We have always been here, but no one paid attention or cared because most of us pictured are outside of status quo of what’s considered traditionally ‘beautiful.’ We deserve to take up space, and trust me, we will.

Holliday looked confident backstage as she prepeared to walk in the Chromat show. Getty Images

Chromat, founded in 2010, embraces women of all different sizes and physical abilities. The American label’s latest show was as inclusive as ever, featuring several plus-sized models as well as pregnant model Bianca Cook. Model and breast cancer survivor Ericka Hart also joined Holliday on the runway, showing off her double mastectomy scars.

“To know that I’ve spent my entire career advocating for more diversity in the fashion industry, and to be able to share the runway with so many others with the same mission was a feeling I will never forget," Holliday shared.

Holliday has been making waves for a while now with her mantras of self-love and inclusivity. She appeared on the cover of Self magazine last summer, and she regularly inspires her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her body-positive photos and messages.

Her latest posts about the Chromat show definitely struck a chord with her fans.

“Yasss girl! Thank you for giving us a voice,” one fan wrote to Holliday on Instagram.

“It’s so important to see Plus size being represented!” another fan commented. “We aren’t invisible!!!”

And in turn, Holliday had an inspiring message for her followers.

"Representation matters. We matter. You matter," she wrote in her recent post about the Chromat show. "Never give up or give in.”