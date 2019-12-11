Teri Hatcher shares bikini photo to celebrate her body at 55

Teri Hatcher is feeling beautiful and confident in her own skin!

The former “Desperate Housewives” star on Tuesday shared two stunning bikini photos on Instagram to celebrate her completion of an eight-week fitness challenge.

“Exercise has become a source of well being not a means to look good naked. As part of my @f45_training 8 week challenge we had to submit an after photo,” she wrote in the caption. “So why actually post a pic of myself in a bikini? Well, this is my truth and being in this 55 year old body actually feels liberating.”

Hatcher finished the fitness challenge on her 55th birthday, and she celebrated the milestone with a party that raised funds for The People Concern, a homeless shelter and charity in Los Angeles.

In her lengthy Instagram post, the actress reflected on the wisdom and confidence she has found as she grows older.

“Here’s the thing. I’ve finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day but a lot of them,” she wrote. “Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for. You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge.”

Hatcher said she hoped that her post would help “lift others up.” Her unretouched photos certainly resonated with her Instagram followers.

“You look incredible! Thank you for sharing. Age is only a number and you’re helping us prove that to others,” commented one fan. “Thank you for always being an inspiring woman. We are always learning and on this health and positive journey together.”

“Thank you ... for myself who just turned 54 ... you are an inspiration to all of the 50 somethings out there,” said another.

The actress ended her post with some words of wisdom on vulnerability and strength.

“Sharing myself in a bikini (which I may or may not ever wear again) Is me Being open to others, open to life ... finding glorious connection and community. No filters, no makeup, no airbrushing, no negativity,” she wrote. “Be strong enough to be vulnerable.”