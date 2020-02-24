"Modern Family" is ending after 11 hit seasons, but Sarah Hyland is still fiercely protective of her on-screen little sister, Ariel Winter. And she's not about to let anyone hate on the 22-year-old's fashion choices.

Over the weekend, Hyland fought back against Instagram users who criticized Winter's outfit from the "Modern Family" wrap party, claiming her sexy black dress — an off-the-shoulder, sheer design that showed her bra and high-waisted underwear underneath — was too revealing.

Hyland, who sported a tight, spaghetti-strap dress to the party, shared a photo from the event and her followers were quick to suggest that her friend should cover up. "Why is that girl always in her underwear," @ariellechristinee wrote. @sReplylsan9 commented, "One of you forgot to put on their dress."

After one user wrote, “What was she thinking …. seriously,” Hyland felt compelled to defend her friend, and replied, “That she’s a sexy and confident woman. Everyone that is making a negative comment about my sister can back the f–k up because I WILL NOT tolerate it.”

When another hater wrote, “What’s up with Ariel Winters outfit tho?” Hyland wittily responded, “You know that she’s 🔥?? I KNOW.”

Plenty of Hyland's followers simply adored the look, though. "Where are your dresses from?!? I am dying!!!!😍😍😍😍" @pmatherly commented, while Hyland's fiancé, Wells Adams, wrote: "You ladies both look 🔥!!!”

Winter has caught criticism for her style on other occasions. In 2017, the actress defended the glam minidress she wore to a "Modern Family" event. Last year, she also shut down trolls who accused her of using illegal drugs to lose weight.

The "Modern Family" cast attended an event together in May 2017. Winter defended the gold dress she wore at the time. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

But one thing's for sure: She's always had Hyland in her corner. "I like to think we — me, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara — helped her be confident with her body and herself," Hyland once told People magazine.

And that's sisterly love!