Rebel Wilson gets real with fans about her weight-loss journey and goals

Rebel Wilson is committed to her weight loss journey, even if it sometimes feels challenging.

The actress has been showing off a trimmer figure lately, and she just got real with fans about her health goals and what keeps her motivated.

"I’ll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs - but I’m working hard x," Wilson wrote in a new Instagram post.

The "Pitch Perfect" star knows firsthand how hard chasing your goals can be, but she left fans with some words of encouragement to help motivate them during these difficult times.

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way 🤘" the 40-year-old wrote.

Wilson's followers were quick to compliment the actress on her hard work and her commitment to fitness. "Keep killin it!! We are all extremely proud of you!! 🥰" @adreamworthmeltingfor commented.

Many Instagram users were appreciative of the star's honesty and loved her words of motivation. "Thanks girl!!! We all need to cheer each other on!!" @rikkilyn_kourtni wrote.

Some of Wilson's followers, including @nicky.superstar, seemed to feel a strong connection to her words: "honestly girl thank you for this post because I have been feeling really low with my exercise and losing weight lately! I know there is great things to come to even if we try a bit everyday! So grateful to see I’m not alone in this !! 💕."

In January, Wilson announced that she was making 2020 “The Year of Health” and vowed to make "some positive changes" this year.

The star's trainer, Jono Castano, shared an update on her progress the same month and revealed that Wilson had been working out seven days a week.

Since then, Wilson has been sharing regular updates about her journey.

In 2016, the actress said she hadn't really felt pressured to lose weight while working in Hollywood.

"You know what? People say, 'Don't lose weight,'" Wilson told E! News. "You don't want to be in that weird range of 'are you skinny or are you fat'? Because how do you class yourself then? Weirdly, a lot of people say don't. But then I guess when you're doing movies with actresses who are super skinny and whatever and you got to do a photo shoot side by side … then you notice you're twice the weight they are."

In the end, Wilson said she's always been focused on feeling confident and comfortable in her own skin: "You never want to be, like, too unhealthy because that's bad. But you just want to be comfortable with who you are, whatever your size."