When social media trolls recently claimed "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Emily Simpson was Photoshopped in promotional photos for the new season of her show, she hit back with a fierce response. (Note that there's profanity in the caption.)

"For you a------- out there who feel the need to make derogatory comments on my figure 'photoshopped to look like 50 pounds were taken off' in reference to the Season 14 #rhoc promo pic.... here’s the raw, untouched photo taken with my iPhone by my makeup artist. Looks exactly the same to me!" she wrote, sharing a photo of herself in a medium-sized dress.

She also explained how the nasty comments can personally affect her.

"I’m not sure if you all know this but I’m a woman, I have curves and they are frikin’ hot and amazing," she wrote. "But I’m also a human and I have feelings too. Why so many of you feel the need to say downright mean, cruel and vicious things.. I truly will never understand it. I hope you find some happiness and peace someday so that attacking someone’s looks and being so vicious doesn’t come so naturally to you."

Internet trolls claimed Emily Simpson was Photoshopped in promotional pictures for the 14th season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Tommy Garcia/Bravo

The reality TV star's post included another photo of herself in a short black jumpsuit and a pair of stiletto heels, which garnered compliments and support.

One commenter praised Simpson, but asked why the star even bothered to reply to "haters."

"Most of the time I don't," Simpson said in response. "But sometimes I feel it's necessary to call people out on their atrocious behavior. Maybe it will make a difference. Maybe just maybe they will think next time they bully."

Simpson (left) with her co-stars for the new season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," premiering next month. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Simpson frequently shares her thoughts about her weight and body positivity on social media. In June, she shared a photo of herself on a sunny beach, noting that her fitness coach convinced her to post the pic.

"I still have a long way to go to get to where I want to be," Simpson wrote. "But I'm enjoying the journey."

You can see Simpson on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" when the show returns Aug. 6 on Bravo.