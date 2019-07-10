Kasie Hunt doesn’t have time for Twitter trolls.

Hunt, an NBC News political correspondent and host of “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, had the perfect answer to someone on Twitter who asked her why she was “getting so fat.”

“I’m 8 months pregnant?” she tweeted.

Her response quickly went viral, racking up more than 65,000 likes and retweets.

Many fellow journalists also came to her defense, including MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, who called Hunt “brilliant, beautiful, hard working, strong.”

& setting the best example for that little nugget you are cooking.

- brilliant

- beautiful

- hard working

- strong — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) July 9, 2019

Former NPR radio host Michele Norris also sent a message of support.

“You look beautiful Kasie,” she tweeted. “And happy. And professional. And poised. And fully comfortable in your skin as you should be.”

You look beautiful Kasie. And happy. And professional. And poised. And fully comfortable in your skin as you should be. — Michele Norris (@michele_norris) July 9, 2019

The account of a Twitter user going by the name Tom Smith, who sent the original tweet, has since been suspended.

Twitter doesn’t offer explanations for why individual accounts are suspended, but common reasons can include spam or fake accounts, security concerns or abusive behavior that violates the site’s rules.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a TV anchor has been shamed for being pregnant. Ashlee Baracy, a TV meteorologist in Ohio, has been receiving cruel messages about her weight and appearance since announcing her pregnancy on air in February.

And Becky Ditchfield, a meteorologist for an NBC affiliate in Colorado, was shamed by some viewers after she became pregnant, with some people even saying her belly stuck out too much.

“I just like to wear things that make me feel confident, so it’s disappointing when you get those emails,” she told TODAY in March.

At least for all the negative comments, there seem to be many more supportive comments pouring in from fans and colleagues.

“Do not let this get inside your head,” one Twitter user wrote to Hunt. “Throw it and this stranger away. Pregnant and beautiful.”