March 5, 2019, 6:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gracie Gold

Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold makes it look easy on the ice, but the 23-year-old admits that her life can be more complicated. Her honesty — about everything from body-image pressure to mental health — has made her an inspiration to others.

I love my legs now, but I didn't always. They were always my biggest insecurity. I played sports my whole life, so I would go to school and, you know, I always had quads, I always had hamstrings, I always had calves that the other girls didn't. Even some of the other boys didn't have those muscles.

As I grew older, I was like, "Why are they so big?" Like, they have lumps and bumps that none of the other girls have. Especially growing up, I didn't really get it.

I always felt like I was so big and they made me look stocky and I didn't like them. And then it took me a long time to realize all the things that they do for me — all the times that they took me through my programs, through training, through running — and they're actually incredible. They have these lumps and bumps, which are mostly muscle, and they allow me to do all of these incredible things.

"For as long as I can remember, I wanted nothing but just, like, two little toothpicks with a thigh gap." Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

I came to love them because eventually I got tired of feeling so ... sick of them. I just wanted all of these things, while living the lifestyle of an Olympic athlete. So, I'm doing squats and sprinting and long-distance running, I'm landing triple-triples and I'm working on triple axel, and the whole time I'm just like, "Ugh, it would be so much better if (my legs) were, like, just bones."

And people eventually were like, "Hey, that's not how it works. And, quite frankly, that's not really your body shape, but think of all of the things that they've done for you." It was a slow progression over time. I still have days where I don't love-love them, but, generally speaking, I go to bed every night loving everything that they've done for me.

Figure skating is an incredible sport, and a part of it is the aesthetics of it: the sparkly costumes, the hair in the bun, etc. And everybody ends up having the same body shape. They tend to be quite short, they tend to be thin, they tend to have a lean, athletic body.