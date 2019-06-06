The Oxford Street store's newly designed women's section now features curvy mannequins as well as others with different abilities to better represent a full range of athletic women's body types.

“To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space,” Nike said in a press release, according to CNN.

The move comes two years after Nike introduced its first “plus-size” women's collection with sizes ranging from a 1X to 3X.

Grateful shoppers reacted to the new mannequins with emotional cheers on social media.

The new mannequins are just the latest sign that retailers are working harder to reflect what women look like in real life. Over the past year, both Old Navy and Nordstrom began displaying curvy mannequins.

Last year, British fashion brand Missguided took it even further by using mannequins from diverse ethnic groups, some of whom rocked stretch marks, freckles and even vitiligo.

In January, The White Collection Bridal Boutique showcased a mannequin in a wheelchair in a window display. Courtesy of The White Collection Bridal Boutique

Small companies, too, are earning praise for being more inclusive.

In January, The White Collection Bridal Boutique, an independently owned boutique in Portishead, England, delighted shoppers with a window display that featured a wedding dress-clad mannequin in a wheelchair.

"We love the fact that it's so simple compared to our window display before, yet it portrays such a powerful message of inclusion," shop owner Laura Allen told TODAY Style at the time.

"We certainly didn't expect (it) to get the attention that it has, but we have loved the positive comments from passersby and hope it means that one day things like this are just the norm."