April 25, 2019, 9:47 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Nike ads have sparked plenty of debate in the past, but the company's latest ad, showing a woman with underarm hair, is lighting up the comments section on Instagram.

The photo shows Nigerian-American singer Annahstasia modeling a Nike sports bra. Her right arm is draped over her head in a power pose, showing her underarm hair.

Annahstasia's underarm hair was called "disgusting" and "so nasty," by several commenters.

"Pretty good but tell her to shave," another user wrote.

But she also had plenty of support from women who applauded her for being real.

"Why is there so much hate? This photo is beautiful on so many different levels... love the bra and the model’s confidence," wrote a user who goes by @haile.09.

While the reaction was split, the comments show there's still a ways to go when it comes to widespread acceptance. A movement called "Januhairy" is aiming to change that. Every January, the movement encourages women to grow their body hair as a way to embrace the natural look and raise money for charity.

Celebrities are also helping to bring more acceptance to womens' grooming choices. Paris Jackson, Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid have rocked the unshaven look. Of course, major credit goes to Julia Roberts, who confidently walked the red carpet at the Notting Hill premiere in 1999 with underarm hair.

Julia Roberts flaunted unshaven underarms at the London premiere of "Notting Hill" in 1999. FilmMagic

Roberts later said she misjudged the length of her sleeves, but she still proudly let her body hair show as she waved to fans.