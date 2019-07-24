Niecy Nash revealed the "apology" she's giving to her own body.

"I bought a new swimsuit and tried it on, then proceeded to Drag Myself, pointing out every 'flaw', every bump, lump, scar, ripple & stretch mark," she wrote. "Then u heard my sisters [Kellee Stewart] voice in my head say 'watch what you say about MY sister'.... then I remembered that my body will hear everything my mind thinks about it."

Nash said that she then thought of how her "dear sister friend," fellow actress Danielle Brooks, celebrates herself and decided to change her internal thoughts to be more kind.

"These hips caught two husbands (and a few boo's)," wrote the "When They See Us" star. "My thighs touch, but I gained weight having good food with great people. I see my c-section scar peeking out ... but it's a reminder that I brought 3 beautiful children into the world."

The apology quickly inspired reactions from Nash's followers.

"Thank you for being honest," wrote one user, pandago1976. "You didn't have to be but you did and that's why I love you. You show you are human and that we all struggle. I have the same convos with myself. I have 2 daughters and they look up to me. I cherish that responsibility and because I do its been a consistent process to be the person I want them to be. Respectful, strong and resilient... love yourself and things happen."

"A word that I needed to hear," wrote Instagram user imdonice, ending her comment with a heart emoji. Others simply said "Love this" or filled their comments with hearts. "So glad you posted this," wrote another.

This isn't the first time that the actress has shared encouraging thoughts on social media.

"They told me I could only do broad comedy, they said 'you have a lane', they didn’t see me like I saw myself.... so I invited them to think differently!" she wrote, after being nominated for best leading actress in a limited series for "When They See Us" on Netflix, referring to how she'd been typecast as a comedic actress. "Don’t let anyone write YOUR story. Thank you [Ava DuVerney] or really “seeing” me."

Several weeks ago, she shared a simple text post that reminded followers not to "waste your precious life on things that don't bring you joy."

In her apology post, Nash said that one of the most important things was to be kind to yourself.

"My mom always said 'They don't teach 'Kind' in school, you gotta learn that all on your own,'" she wrote. "Loving your body can be a rollercoaster ride... but with all that said, I (propose) to be kinder to myself today than I was yesterday... tomorrow, I'ma try to keep (it) going."