Model Iskra Lawrence on ignoring the 'number on the scale' while pregnant

Iskra Lawrence is embracing pregnancy and all of the body changes that come with it.

The body image activist and model reflects on her pregnancy in a new video, and reveals that she feels "sexier and more beautiful than ever."

Lawrence, who is six months pregnant with her first child, took to Instagram to share a body update with fans, writing, "I wanted to share my perspective as everyone’s journey is unique, my body is changing so much in totally new ways - it’s fascinating."

The 29-year-old has been open about her prior struggles with body dysmorphia and disordered eating, and said she wanted to provide perspective for fans in the midst of their own pregnancy journeys.

So far, pregnancy has been a whirlwind journey for the British model, who has often appeared in unretouched ads for Aerie, American Eagle's lingerie brand. And she's noticed several body changes along the way, including chest acne, love handles and stretch marks on her stomach.

Pregnancy can be triggering for women who have dealt with body image struggles, but Lawrence is embracing the process. And much like her fellow model Ashley Graham, who recently said she's "never felt better" after her 50 pound pregnancy weight gain, Lawrence is savoring every moment.

"I think it's a really wonderful, positive challenge to be taken out of your comfort zone and to find the ways that your body is changing and continue to love them in that journey," she told fans.

The expectant mother was also quite excited to welcome her baby bump, even if it took a while to arrive. "Even though some people might be worried about it, I think (my bump is) one of the most comforting elements of pregnancy. I remember waking up and being, like, 'Where's my bump?'" she said.

Lawrence admits that her workout routine has changed slightly while pregnant, but says she's made a conscious effort to stay physical and load up on vitamin-rich foods. She's also tapped into the healthy eating habits she picked up while recovering from an eating disorder.

"Intuitive eating is one of the most important things I've learned on my journey of having a healthy, happy relationship with food," the model said, sharing that she stops eating when she feels full.

In her new video, Lawrence admits to one aspect of pregnancy that's been a bit triggering for her: getting weighed at the doctor's office. During her first appointment, the model's doctor said her body mass index (BMI) was a bit high, then asked if she was eating healthy foods and working out.

"I had to stop him and say 'I look after myself really well, thank you.' I just kind of shut that conversation down so that I didn't feel, again, attached that the number on the scale made me feel a certain way," she said. "I know I look after myself; I've been doing it for a long time now. I did it in the unhealthy way when I thought that the size was everything, and now I listen to my body: I love it, I nourish it, I move it."