Mindy Kaling is proud of her beach body and she wants other women to embrace theirs, too.

The "Late Night" star shared a few photos of herself rocking colorful bikinis this weekend, and she sprinkled in a heartwarming message of body positivity, too.

"IDK who needs to hear this but… 🗣 WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0," the actress wrote.

In the gorgeous shots, Kaling sports two stylish bikinis: a black top and a color-blocked bottom, and a matching printed top and bottom.

In an accompanying video message, the mother of one reveals that she first gained the confidence to rock a two-piece while visiting her best friend in Hawaii during college.

“What I was struck about Hawaii is that everybody wears bikinis. It does not matter what your body type is. You rock a bikini. ‘Cause you’re in Hawaii!” she said. “There’s so much body positivity there that I, who was always really shy about my body, would wear bikinis."

Now that beach season is finally here, the 40-year-old wants to spread the body love and encourage other women to show off their figure in a swimsuit that makes them feel fabulous.

"It’s summertime, so I thought it’d be fun to do a little fashion shoot where I rock some high-bottomed bikinis! Because I feel that is more flattering for my figure and slightly more modest," she said.

The writer also encouraged her followers to share their own poolside selfies and tag her in their post so she can check them out.

Body-positive activist Tess Holiday gave the post a major thumbs up, commenting "Killin it!!!!!" and Kim Kardashian called the photos "Beautiful!" Fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney also weighed in, writing "Holy 🔥"

Kaling joins a crew of celebs who've shared body-positive bikini selfies over the last few months. Demi Lovato recently posted this sexy selfie, declaring she felt "high on life."

And singer Bebe Rexha gave an unretouched glimpse at her gorgeous bikini body in this uplifting post.

All we can say is: Keep these gorgeous body positive selfies coming, ladies!