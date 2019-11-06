Jessica Mulroney, celebrity fashion stylist and the genius behind the wedding look for her friend Megan, Duchess of Cambridge, had the perfect response to body-shamers. It all started when she shared a swimsuit photo while traveling to the Cayman Islands to film a new Netflix series, “I Do, Redo.”

She posted a photo of herself in a red swimsuit on Instagram with the caption, “Brings ten bathing suits... only gets to wear one on a balcony. All work no play in Cayman. I WILL BE BACK to play in the water with the kiddies.”

Soon enough, body-shamers commented on the post to speculate about plastic surgery, inspiring her to post a response just a few hours later. This time it was pointing right back at them. “Note to self. Never ever post another picture of myself in a bathing suit. Only wear parkas by the beach,” she wrote.

“Apparently a picture in a bathing suit is offensive to my career, some followers, the charities I work with and my children," the mother of three continued. "But guess what... I don’t care. Thank you to my supportive followers who stand up to body shaming. Everyone else, get a clue.”

Mulroney received an outpouring of support on both posts. Among the more than 2,000 comments on the first post and almost 3,000 on the second were celebrities sharing love and acknowledging the grueling workouts she often shares.

Businesswoman, author and television personality Arlene Dickinson summed it up quite nicely. “You have worked so hard to have the body you do. It’s inspiring to see you work out, manage 3 young children and a household, launch your own show, manage the business side of everything you do and go cross border and across canada to build such a successful brand and be in the public eye. Anyone who can’t see past a body that has served you so well and you have respected and who doesn’t understand the hard work you’ve put in to get where you are is not worth thinking about Jess. You do you. F--- them. And you know I don’t say that often on here but it makes me so mad. Much love to you.”

Emilia Bechrakis, attorney and wife of "Million Dollar Listing" star Ryan Serhant, encouraged her to keep it up. “On a serious note, you’re the only Mom that gives me some hope that I’ll feel good again after babies and that maybe you can have it all. So for my sake keep posting 😂😘”