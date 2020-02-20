Meet the model who launched her career at 62: 'It's never too late to start anything new'

For more than 30 years, Jane Wilkins, 64, made a name for herself as a professional photographer, shooting everything from CD covers and artist portraits to family photos and artistic, architectural images.

But it was a chance encounter with a casting agent two years ago that led her in a very different direction: posing in front of the camera.

Wilkins explained, "He said, 'I'm a casting agent and we're looking for different body types, and different ages for ThirdLove lingerie.' And I was like, 'Yeah, alright.'

"I wasn't looking for anything," Wilkins said, adding that "it happened so quickly."

Two years later, she is still modeling and settling into this next chapter of her life that is also inspiring others along the way.

But this work means more to Wilkins than just a paycheck. By being a model in her 60s, she believes she is challenging societal norms.

"When people say, 'You inspired me,' I'm just like, 'That's so great,'" she said. "Because really that's the goal of life, is to just really feel at peace and feel love ... connecting with people and creating really good energy with people, strangers especially, I love that."

And she hopes there's one sentiment that others take away from her story: "It's never too late to start anything new."

"Aging is great because you have a deeper relationship with yourself," she explained, adding that she's glad to ditch hair dye and embrace her naturally gray hair. "I feel more self-love and more self-acceptance now and that is a great spring board to start new activities at the third 30 (years) of life."

In short, Wilkins has found that "it's a blessing to age."