Lupita Nyong'o slams magazine that 'edited out and smoothed' her hair

Lupita Nyong’o is taking aim at a British magazine after the publication appeared to Photoshop her hair on the its latest cover.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse Grazia UK of smoothing out her hair to “fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like.” Alongside a photo of the magazine, she attached what appears to be an original photo from the shoot — showing the ponytail that didn't make the cut.

Disappointed that @GraziaUK edited out & smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like. #dtmh pic.twitter.com/10UUScS7Xo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 10, 2017

Nyong’o, 34, elaborated on Instagram, writing that there is “still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture.”

“As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too," the Kenyan-Mexican actress added.

Nyong'o's supporters expressed their anger and concern on social media.

This is upsetting

Black hair comes in many forms and is beautiful every which way

LET US EMBRACE IT#dtmh #DontTouchMyHair https://t.co/75yg2X0pfL — Alanna Mode (@AlannaMode) November 10, 2017

Sorry to disappoint, but this is how our hair grows from our scalp: not sleek and smooth but indeed perfect. #DTMH pic.twitter.com/u7X5fFUcCK — Ebony (@hey_ebie) November 10, 2017

On Friday, Grazia UK apologized in a statement sent to TODAY Style.

“Grazia is committed to representing diversity throughout its pages and apologizes unreservedly to Lupita Nyong’o,” the statement read.

It did not note who edited the photo but added, “Grazia magazine would like to make it clear that at no point did they make any editorial request to the photographer for Lupita Nyong'o's hair to be altered on this week’s cover, nor did we alter it ourselves. But we apologize unreservedly for not upholding the highest editorial standards in ensuring that we were aware of all alterations that had been made.”