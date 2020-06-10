Lizzo tells body-shamers: 'I'm not working out to have your ideal body type'

Lizzo is not having it with body-shamers.

The singer and rapper, 32, had some strong words for people who shame her for appearance, or who claim she can’t be healthy because of her weight.

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years,” she said in a TikTok video showing her workout routine. (Note: the video includes some adult language.)

@lizzo if you’re not a fat shamer... keep scrolling... ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ ♬ Buttercup - Jack Stauber

“It may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she said. “And you know what type that is? None of your (expletive) business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.”

In her video, the Grammy-winning singer showed off her workout routine, including cycling, jumping rope and strengthening exercises on her porch.

“Health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has fought back against body-shamers. In December, she responded to a tweet from political and social commentator Dr. Boyce Watkins, who claimed that Lizzo is popular "because there is an obesity epidemic in America."

“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” he tweeted. “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Lizzo was having none of it.

I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love.



The only person who needs to do better is you.



Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me.



Here’s the attention you ordered 😏 https://t.co/zXnOv4f9Dr — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” she shot back on Twitter. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me.”

These days, Lizzo says she is focusing on surrounding herself with people who build her up, not tear her down.

“I noticed that when I started to self-love, when I started to self-care, the people around me changed,” she told Hoda Kotb in an interview last year, “and the people who were toxic and were not good for me, they just segued out.”