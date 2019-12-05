Kate Beckinsale, 46, shuts down troll who says she's too old to post bikini pics

Kate Beckinsale seems to be living her best life.

The 46-year-old actress has been sharing a bunch of bikini pics to her Instagram, showing off her fabulous trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

However, a few commenters took issue to the pictures due to Beckinsale’s age.

One person wrote, “I feel like you are having a mid life crisis or something.”

To which Beckinsale responded, “Oh! I think that’s because you’re an annoying a**hole.”

And that is that on that!

Beckinsale isn't the only celebrity recently to clap back at haters.

Dwayne Wade called out critics who mocked his son’s appearance in a picture from Thanksgiving

The former Miami Heat star took to Twitter to address the hate and controversy over their family photo, that showed his 12-year-old son, Zion, wearing acrylic nails and a crop top.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” Wade wrote in a tweet on Saturday. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾”