Drew Barrymore gets real about dieting after woman assumes she's pregnant

If you ever feel like you can't live up to the picture-perfect bodies you see on TV, take heart!

Even actress Drew Barrymore feels that way in between seasons of her own hit series.

The "Santa Clarita Diet" star opened up about her adventures in dieting, accepting herself as she is and not accepting unsolicited comments from others during a Wednesday visit to "The Late Late Show."

For Barrymore, dieting is something she reserves for filming — and not exactly something she enjoys.

"Let’s face it, I hate it,” she said. "I would much rather eat fettuccine Alfredo like all day long."

While that creamy, carb-rich combo sounds like dream diet, it's not the one she goes on when it's time to get in shape for a new season.

"When I’m doing the show, I’m a vegan and I barely eat anything," she told host James Corden. "I work out almost every day, and it’s so healthy, it gets to be euphoric. And then it’s like food poisoning — you feel like you’ll never eat again. But before you know it, you’re pigging out with the feed bag strapped to your face."

And she didn't say that like it's a bad thing. The fact is Barrymore unapologetically appreciates indulging.

"I’m a foodie and love food, and I travel the world for food," she put it plainly. "So I get heavy again between the show.”

She lets herself have a good time with it too, as she did during a recent restaurant outing with a few friends and fellow moms. At least it was good until Barrymore, who has two daughters — Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3 — with ex-husband Will Kopelman, exited the establishment with her friends' kids in tow.

That's when a woman approached her.

"She’s like, 'God, you have so many kids,' and I go 'Well, not all of them are mine. I just have two,'" she recalled the exchange. "And she’s like, 'Well, and you’re expecting, obviously.'"

Except there's nothing obvious — or accurate — about that.

"I just looked at her and go 'No, I’m just fat right now,'" Barrymore shot back bluntly. "I walked out of the restaurant, and I'm not gonna lie, I was like, 'Oh man, that is rough.'"

But she shook it off, as Corden assured her she should.

"Do you know what Drew Barrymore? You're f---ing beautiful," he said.