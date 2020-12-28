Demi Lovato shares 'what eating disorder recovery looks like' in Instagram post

Demi Lovato posted on Instagram to share her progress in recovering from an eating disorder.

Lovato, 28, started the post with a note about how she had once believed recovery was impossible.

"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real," the singer wrote. "That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there', she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we're just a few of the things I used to tell myself growing up."

"I'm so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,'" Lovato continued.

Lovato said that "in honor of (her) gratitude for the place (she's) in today," she wanted to share a photo shoot that she did herself while isolating this summer.

"I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed by them," Lovato wrote. "I start wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of it's features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren't going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em' amiright?"

Lovato, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, added that she is hoping the post will help anyone else who is struggling.

"Also let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn't think it's possible: IT ACTUALLY IS," she wrote, along with a series of emojis. "YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU. This year was tough... be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you're WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY. I LOVE YOU."

Along with talking candidly about her mental health, Lovato has been open about her recovery from drug use as well. The singer, who was hospitalized following a drug overdose in 2018, spoke with Kelly Clarkson about her struggles in a June 2020 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Her recently released single, "It's OK Not To Be OK" with Marshmello, is aimed at helping those who struggle with mental health issues.

"I’ve dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression," she wrote in an open, emotional Twitter thread on World Mental Health Day in September. "I’ve been very vocal in raising the awareness of mental health because it is possible to see the light when you start the work on yourself."