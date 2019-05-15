Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 10:03 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Demi Lovato is feeling strong and beautiful!

While sitting at the gym after her jiujitsu workout this afternoon, the 26-year-old posted a stunning photo of herself rocking an animal-print bikini. And she took the opportunity to describe just how sexy and strong the martial arts workout makes her feel. (Note that there's profanity in the caption.)

"I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender," she wrote.

Lovato continued: "I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu."

The singer has shared her jiujitsu journey over the past few years, and earned her blue belt in 2017.

From the looks of it, it's helped Lovato feel strong, empowered and a bit more comfortable in her skin.

It wasn't always the case; the "Confident" singer has been open about her struggles with disordered eating in the past.

Just a few months ago, Lovato slammed a fat-shaming ad on Instagram, and she often speaks out about unrealistic beauty standards.

The singer just returned from a trip to Bora Bora with friends, and it's nice to see her embracing a workout routine that makes her feel just as gorgeous as she looks!