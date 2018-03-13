For some, "aging gracefully" means letting the grays grow in and cultivating a love of flowy fabrics.
For Cindy Crawford, who recently turned 52, it means ignoring the "rules" and making her own decisions about what feels appropriate and authentic.
“Before my 50th birthday, I cut my hair to a long bob but then thought, ‘I don’t feel like myself,'" Crawford told The Daily Telegraph.
She's since gone back to her signature long locks — and with such voluminous, healthy hair, who can blame her?
(Yes, her hair still looks like that. Life is unfair.)
For Crawford, decisions below the neck are made on a case-by-case basis. “I still wear a bikini because I always wear bikinis, but I am not comfortable wearing short skirts," she said. “The rule for me is to do what I am comfortable with.”
Indeed, since turning the big 5-0, Crawford has shared several (tasteful!) bikini shots on Instagram.
And skinny jeans are apparently still fair game.
We're guessing that these Daisy Dukes are out of the day-to-day rotation?
Here's to the fabulous 50s!
This was originally published Feb. 11, 2017.