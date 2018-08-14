Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Chloe Grace Moretz was just 16 when she found a push-up bra and silicone inserts in her trailer while filming a movie.

Somebody had left them there for her on the first day of filming, apparently implying that she needed to enhance the size of her chest.

"I realised I’d been dealing with misogyny all my life," Moretz said. David Livingston / Getty Images

“I was, like: where did these come from? Those little things were insidious,” Moretz, now 21, said in a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine. “Even though you can brush them off, you still internalize them. They make you question yourself and think: Well, maybe I am unhappy with the size of my breasts.”

Later that year, Moretz admitted that she considered getting breast-enhancement surgery. She never went through with the procedure, but that incident is just one example of the unhealthy pressures she has faced throughout her career.

Moretz felt pressure from a young age to meet certain unrealistic beauty standards. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Moretz has been acting in movies since she was 7, and she said she has been bombarded with unhealthy beauty standards for most of her young life. As she entered her teen years, she came face to face with the misogyny that pervades the entertainment industry.

“It wasn’t until I was 14 that I was confronted with this shocking realization that ‘Oh, I’m not seen as equal. I’m not listened to in a meeting where there are male counterparts to my left and right, even though I’ve made more movies than both of them,’” she said. “That was something I had to really grapple with. I realized I’d been dealing with misogyny all my life. ‘Just shut up and look pretty, why don’t you smile enough?’”

This isn’t the first time Moretz has spoken out about the shocking (and yet, all-too-familiar) sexism she has dealt with as a young actress. Last year, she described how when she was just 15, she was fat-shamed by a male co-star who was about a decade older than her.

"This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size,” Moretz told Variety. “It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.”

Chloe Grace Moretz at 15. Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Now, Moretz says she is only choosing empowering film roles that tell an important story. In her upcoming film, “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” she plays a teenager who is sent to a gay conversion therapy center.

“I choose the roles that connect to me the most,” she told the Times. “I’m a very strong woman, so there has to be some sort of backstory if I’m going to be a damsel. I will never just be a plot device. Could not. I couldn’t just be a girlfriend.”