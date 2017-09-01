share tweet pin email

A scroll through Instagram reveals countless photos of expertly posed bikini bodies. But model and lifestyle blogger Chessie King wants you — and her 244,000 followers — to know that simply isn’t the truth.

The London-based presenter, model and lifestyle blogger is on a mission to shatter the illusion of those “perfect” body shots and promote positive self-image.

On Aug. 8, she shared side-by-side pictures of her “bikini bod” — taken just second apart — revealing the difference the right angles and lighting can make.

And this isn’t the first time the 24-year-old has posted photos that illustrate “Instagram” vs. “reality.”

When asked why she started sharing these shots, King said that there wasn’t anyone on Instagram to whom she could relate. “It didn't help with my body confidence. For an almost 6-foot-tall girl, who has always had a bigger build than my friends. I found the body shapes on Instagram unrealistic and unachievable for me,” she told TODAY Style.

Her goal? “I want my Instagram to act as a support platform and for girls to see me as an older sister figure, sharing my journey to help them.”

And it's partially for herself as well. “It's taken me a long long time to get where I am now with my body and self-confidence,” she continued.

“I think the more open I am on social media, the easier it is for me to accept my own body. Every time I show my 'wobbly bits' or my 'imperfect bits,' I feel a sense of freedom. I understand my body better than ever and want to share my experience with others, so hopefully it guides them to a similar place I'm in now.”

She has a message to other women who may struggling with body confidence: “You’re not alone. Those wobbly bits you have, I have them, too. Those imperfect bits you worry about, I do, too. We were not made to be Barbie dolls, who look insanely good 24/7, we were made to be humans who feel insanely good 24/7.”

Her openness, honesty and confidence are an inspiration, and a reminder that social media may not be real, but self love certainly is.