/ Source: TODAY By Rheana Murray

Here's an example of a cosmetics brand that knows the true meaning of beauty.

Benefit recently introduced Kate Grant, a 20-year-old model with Down syndrome, as one of its new models.

Grant shows off the brand's new Roller Liner Eyeliner in ads shared on social media — and fans are loving the look and the display of inclusivity.

"As the mum of a child with Down syndrome, I can't tell you how much it means to us that you have featured this beautiful girl!" one woman wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so very much for your awesome gesture of inclusiveness, hope to see more of Kate."

In a statement, Benefit told TODAY Style that they "instantly fell in love" with Grant last year after watching a video about her journey to becoming a model.

"Her amazing energy was so infectious and we were captivated by her incredible zest for life and determination," the statement continued. "She embodied everything we stand for as a brand so we knew we had to find a way to work with her."

Benefit added that they hope her new gig helps show "that beauty and makeup shots can absolutely feature people from all walks of life."

As for Grant, who's from northern Ireland, she's thrilled, too.

"This week has been amazing," she wrote, thanking the brand. "Make sure you all get this amazing liner!"

Grant is one of four "wing women" the company selected to promote its new eyeliner.

Grant hasn't yet responded to TODAY's request for comment, but her mother told U.K. publication Metro that her daughter wants to inspire other people who have disabilities.

"She is paving the way for people coming behind her," she said. "Kate is aware of that and wants to spread awareness about inclusion for people with disabilities and that is what she has done from the very start."

And the new "Bene babe" has big dreams. On her Instagram page, she outlines her 2019 goals, which include appearances at both London and Paris fashion weeks, landing a magazine cover and continuing to spread her message of diversity and inclusivity.

"She has a great drive to be a supermodel," her mom told Metro.

Customers love the message, too.

As one fan on Instagram put it: "Great initiative, gorgeous model!"