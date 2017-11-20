Ashley Graham takes playful jab at Victoria's Secret fashion show

share tweet pin email

Ashley Graham finally got her wings!

OK, we’re not saying she’s the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel — not yet, anyway. But the model did try a pair of wings on for size in a recent Instagram post.

Got my wings! 🦋💐🌈😜 .. my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Graham, known for her plus-size ad campaigns and pushing for better representation of curvy women in the media, shared a photo of herself wearing lingerie on the runway during an Addition Elle fashion week show last year. (Graham is the face of the plus-size clothing brand.)

“Got my wings!” she wrote. “My #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives.”

In the photo, Graham is wearing a huge pair of white wings — in what appears to be a work of Photoshop genius.

Thomas Concordia / WireImage Style360 Ashley Graham walks the runway at Addition Elle's show September 2016 in New York City.

Her post is being interpreted as a playful jab at Victoria’s Secret, which recently held its annual fashion show in Shanghai, and has been notoriously slow to embrace plus-size models.

The fashion show, which won’t air on TV until Nov. 28, featured high-profile models including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel and Karlie Kloss, who all hit the runway wearing bright-colored lingerie — and, of course, angel wings.

Graham has previously said that she'd love to be a part of the Victoria's Secret show.

"Oh yeah. I mean, when Victoria's Secret calls me and asks me to be on their runway, I am going to say yes," she told TMZ last December.

In the meantime, we think her own wings look pretty good!